    ‘You should be ashamed of yourself, I’d give you jail time if I could’ Judge BERATES 72-year-old man with lymph node cancer for not keeping his lawn tidy because his treatment left him too weak
    A 72 year old man battling lymph node cancer was berated by a Michigan judge for failing to keep up his lawn tidy despite the fact that his medical treatments left him too weak to do yard work, Your Content has learned.

    Burhan Chowdhury was berated by a judge on Monday after he appeared in court over an August 2021 ticket for failing to keep up his lawn tidy.

    Chowdhury, 72, is battling lymph node cancer and his medical treatments leave him too weak to do yard work.

    District Judge Alexis G. Krot told him: ‘You should be ashamed of yourself. If I could give you jail time on this, I would’

    Krot issued Chowdbury a $100 fine and told him his actions were ‘shameful’

    The elderly man’s son called the judge’s reaction shocking,‘according to The New York Post.

    The elderly man's son called the judge's reaction shocking,'according to The New York Post.

