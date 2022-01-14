American fugitive, 34, who faked his own death to escape sex and fraud charges in US is caught by police in Scottish hospital after catching COVID and ending up on ventilator

A fugitive who faked his own death to escape sex and fraud charges in the US was caught at a hospital in Scotland after being put on a ventilator with a COVID infection, Your Content has learned.

Nicholas Alahverdian, 34, fled the US in 2018 after a fraud charge and DNA linked him to a sex attack.

- Advertisement -

A fake obituary issued in 2020 claimed he had died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He was admitted to a Glasgow Hospital suffering from Covid last year and his condition became so severe that he was placed on a ventilator.

He was arrested on an Interpol notice at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on December 13, where he was intubated after nearly dying of Covid.

Utah County Attorney in Provo is seeking Alahverdian over an unsolved 2008 sex assault.

- Advertisement -

He used the name Arthur Knight when detained by Scotland police but it is believed he went under at least eight different aliases since going on the run.

Alahverdian is a sex offender, having been convicted of two 2008 sex assaults,‘according to MIRROR.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]