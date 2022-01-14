Friday, January 14, 2022
    Baltimore’s top prosecutor Democrat Marilyn Mosby is indicted on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications for Florida summer homes using COVID relief: Kamala praised her for always ‘doing the right thing’
    A federal grand jury indicted Baltimore’s top prosecutor Thursday on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes, Your Content has learned.

    Maryland attorney Marilyn Mosby, 41, has been indicted on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida homes.

    Mosby allegedly falsely claimed she was facing COVID-related financial troubles to use her city retirement fund to help her buy the properties.

    She also allegedly lied on two mortgage loan applications by hiding that she had several unpaid federal taxes from over the years.

    The top city prosecutor was also accused of claiming one of her homes in Kissimmee was a second residence in order to get a lower interest rate,‘according to The United States Department of Justice.

