Friday, January 14, 2022
Friday, January 14, 2022
More

    Biden’s woke Federal Reserve nominees: Economist married to a Democrat who wants to choke off oil and gas lending, Obama-era official who has written about the economics of lynching and professor who is expert on economics of poverty
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Joe Biden has nominated three people to the board of the Federal Reserve in what would usher in the most diverse group in the Fed’s history and the most woke, Your Content has learned.

    Sarah Bloom Raskin, the wife of Democrat congressman Jamie Raskin, has been nominated to be in charge of policing the nation’s largest banks for the Fed.

    - Advertisement -

    The Duke University professor has previously served as a Fed governor and deputy Treasury secretary, and is known for her focus on climate change.

    In September, Raskin said regulators must ‘incentivize a rapid, orderly, and just transition away from high-emission and biodiversity-destroying investments’

    Lisa Cook, if appointed, would be the first black woman to serve on the Fed’s board.

    Cook said she was inspired to become an economist while climbing the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro, and went on to work in Rwanda.

    - Advertisement -

    She worked with U2 frontman Bono to lobby the White House to cancel developing world debt.

    Her work at Michigan State has included investigating how segregation, lynchings, and race riots from 1870–1940 reduced the total number of patents.

    The third nominee is Philip Jefferson, currently a professor at Swarthmore in Pennsylvania specializing in poverty reduction.

    Washington DC-born, he said he wanted as a child to be a banker because he saw on television they were ‘well dressed,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.