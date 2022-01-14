Friday, January 14, 2022
Friday, January 14, 2022
    ‘Come and arrest me’: NYC restaurateur refuses to follow state vaccine mandate and DARES Gov. Kathy Hochul to come after him following SCOTUS vote to block Biden’s federal order
    A New York City restaurant owner said he would not follow the city’s vaccine mandate for private employees and dared the governor to arrest him, Your Content has learned.

    Stratis Morfogen, owner of The Brooklyn Chop Shop and Dumpling Shop, said he refuses to follow the state’s employee vaccine mandate.

    He said his workers were heroes and dared New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to arrest him while appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show on Thursday.

    He added that the mandate does not actually help prevent COVID spread as those who are vaccinated could be asymptomatic and still infect others.

    It comes after the Supreme Court voted voted 6-3 to block President Joe Biden’s sweeping COVID rules for private companies,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    according to The Daily Advent.

