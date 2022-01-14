Fury as judge frees teen rapist and blames PARENTS who hosted boozy pool graduation party Victim waives anonymity to say she ‘woke up at my friend’s place with a pillow over my face so I couldn’t be heard and Drew inside of me’

An Illinois judge has reversed his own decision to convict a teen accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in May to avoid giving him the mandatory sentence of four years in prison, which he thinks is too excessive, Your Content has learned.

Adams County Judge Robert Adrian reversed his decision to convict Drew Clinton, 18, of sexually assaulting Cameron Vaughan, 16, in May 2021.

He didn’t rule on his guilt or innocence but said he’d served five months already in county jail which was ‘plenty’

In order to avoid the mandatory minimum sentence of four years in jail, he vacated his conviction.

He then blamed unidentified adults who were at the party when the alleged assault took place.

It was at a different child’s home last year – all of the kids were drinking alcohol and some, including Cameron, swam in the pool in their underwear.

She told police that she was so drunk she couldn’t consent to sex and that she passed out in the basement and woke up to Clinton assaulting her.

Clinton says he didn’t know how drunk she was and that she seemed to be able to consent.

Cameron broke her silence outside court to say she was horrified by the judge’s decision,‘according to The SUN.

