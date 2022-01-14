Friday, January 14, 2022
    General Electric permanently suspends Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine or testing mandate for its 174,000 workers a day after the Supreme Court ruled it an unconstitutional ‘imposition’ on Americans
    General Electric has become became the latest company to permanently suspend its COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirement after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate, Your Content has learned.

    The company has previously encouraged its 174,000 employees to get the jab, according to a spokesperson and will still do so.

    GE had announced in October an intention to begin a vaccination mandate in an attempt to comply with the federal regulations.

    It suspended the mandate temporarily on December 16 after a lower court ordered a stay, and has now axed it permanently.

    President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to ‘do the right thing’ after the Supreme Court decision Thursday.

    The Supreme Court voted 6-3 Thursday to block Biden’s sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response,‘according to CNBC.

