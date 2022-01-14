Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be sentenced for sex trafficking crimes on June 28

Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be sentenced on sex trafficking crimes on June 28, Your Content has learned.

The sentencing date was set by Judge Alison Nathan on Friday afternoon.

The 60 year old could spend the rest of her life behind bars after a jury convicted her of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late American financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein last month.

Maxwell, who just turned 60 on Christmas Day, was found guilty on five of six counts on December 29,‘according to CNN.

