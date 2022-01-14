Friday, January 14, 2022
Friday, January 14, 2022
More

    Grandmother, 61, who married a man 37 YEARS her junior reveals the couple is now planning to have their first baby together (but her EIGHTH) via surrogacy after attempts to conceive naturally failed because of her age
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A 61 year old grandmother and her new husband, 24, have announced that they’re planning to have their first child together through surrogacy despite their 37 year age gap, Your Content has learned.

    Quran McCain and Cheryl McGregor from Rome, Georgia, first met in 2012 while they were both working in the fast food chain Dairy Queen.

    - Advertisement -

    They reconnected in 2020 and started dating. They got married last year, and now, they are ready to expand their family.

    The couple tried to get pregnant on their own but due to Cheryl’s age, they decided to turn to surrogacy or adoption.

    Cheryl has seven children and 17 grandchildren already, but the couple said they ‘feel they deserve children of their own’

    Since Cheryl is much older than Quran, they know he may have to raise their child alone somewhere down the line and are prepared for that.

    - Advertisement -

    The couple claims that their sex life is fantastic and they have great chemistry despite their nearly four decade age difference,‘according to The SUN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.