    Hillary and Bill Clinton want to get BACK into politics following ‘low ratings’ in FX’s Impeachment series and ‘don’t want to be pariahs anymore’
    Bill and Hillary Clinton are sensing an opportunity to get back into the political fray as the Democrats look poised to be heading into a devastating midterm this fall, Your Content has learned.

    Bill and Hillary Clinton are sensing an opportunity to get back into the political fray as the Democrats look to be heading into a devastating midterm this fall.

    Politico Playbook reported Friday that the power couple believe their centrist, deal making brand of politics could be useful.

    They also believe that the public may have moved on from former President Bill Clinton’s scandalous past.

    Playbook pointed to how ratings for FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story produced by Monica Lewinsky – were surprisingly low.

    The Clintons, a bundler said, ‘don’t want to be pariahs anymore,’ instead they want to be seen as a ‘net positive, not a net negative’

    A WSJ op-ed saying Hillary Clinton would be an ideal candidate for 2024 was a ‘gift’ to her allowing the ex-candidate to gauge public sentiment, sources said,‘according to Times News Network.

