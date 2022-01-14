Friday, January 14, 2022
Friday, January 14, 2022
    Homeless man is remanded for assault and robbery of Good Samaritan after he was released despite assaulting THREE people in two weeks thanks to woke DA Alvin Bragg’s justice reforms
    By Your Content Staff
    A homeless man with a history of assault charges was finally arraigned in court after he knocked a Good Samaritan to the ground and mugged him in New York City on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    Xavier Israel, 25, was arraigned on Thursday for assaulting a Good Samaritan who tried to give him his coat on Wednesday.

    Officers ended up recovering almost $1,500 from Israel, who was charged with assault, robbery and grand larceny.

    Israel similarly attacked another Good Samaritan on Saturday, when he beat up a 49-year-old woman who was trying to offer him help outside on East 81st Street.

    He also attacked two other people, a man and a woman, both 18, at Central Park on January 2 and was charged with assault.

    It’s another embarrassment for new DA Alvin Bragg, who has spent most of his first month in office under fire over his soft on crime policies,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

