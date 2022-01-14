‘It’s up to states to do the right thing’Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to ‘do the right thing’ after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response, Your Content has learned.

The court’s Thursday decision allows Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare employees at facilities receiving Medicare and Medicaid funds to stay.

More than 80 million US workers would have been affected by private rule.

The decision to block Biden’s private mandate fell 6 to 3, all liberals against.

Biden’s faced a slew of setbacks in the last 48 hours, having just lost the fight to pass voting rights legislation by scuttling the filibuster.

Conservative justices claimed Biden’s rule would have presented a ‘significant encroachment’ on the everyday lives of American workers.

In his opinion Justice Gorsuch took a shot at White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who previously retweeted an MSNBC host calling rule a ‘work-around’

Biden’s rule for health care workers was allowed to stay in a 5 to 4 decision.

In September Biden ordered companies with 100 or more employees to impose a vaccine mandate or set up weekly COVID testing,‘according to CNBC.

