Friday, January 14, 2022
    Judge orders release of Fayetteville bodycam videos after off-duty cop shot black man Jason Walker and civil rights attorney Ben Crump tells rally killing was ‘unnecessary and unjustifiable’
    By Your Content Staff
    The body cam footage of police officers who arrived at the scene after a black man was shot and killed by an off duty cop in North Carolina can be made public, a judge has ruled, Your Content has learned.

    Walker, 37, a black man, was shot dead by the off duty police officer on Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

    Off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash claimed Walker jumped on his truck and beat the windshield, so he shot him to protect his wife and daughter.

    But there have been conflicting reports from witnesses, with one saying she saw Hash hit Walker with his car before firing at him.

    Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins filed a court petition Tuesday to have the body cam footage of officers who arrived at the scene made public.

    This has now been granted by a judge, with dozens of clips set to be made public next week.

    At a rally Thursday night, Walker family lawyer Ben Crump branded the shooting ‘unacceptable’

    Walker’s family also spoke, as his father said: ‘I can’t hardly talk about him’ while others appeared too emotional to speak,‘according to NBC News.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

