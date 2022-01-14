Friday, January 14, 2022
Friday, January 14, 2022
    Looters ransack trains at downtown LA sorting depot and leave COVID tests and pharmaceutical drugs littered along the tracks
    Thousands of shredded packages were seen scattered along the tracks of a Los Angeles railway on Thursday, said to be left by thieves who are now looting cargo containers, Your Content has learned.

    Thousands of empty and damages packages lined around the tracks of a Los Angeles railway in the midst of cargo looting crimes.

    Thieves have been targeting cargo containers traveling in trains in LA and stealing valuable goods from companies such as Amazon and UPS.

    As a result, they have left empty boxes scattered along the tracks as well as leaving behind dispensable products such as unused COVID tests and epi pens.

    Union Pacific have since begun cracking down on security measures in an attempt to decrease the cargo looting trend,‘according to The New York Post.

