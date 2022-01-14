Friday, January 14, 2022
    Mexican organized crime gang says it murdered city’s mayor 10 days after he was sworn in as it blasts soccer star turned governor over his alleged criminal connections
    A Mexican organized crime gang says it killed a city’s mayor just 10 days after he was inaugurated and warns it now plans to carry out further political assassinations, Your Content has learned.

    Mayor Benjamín López Palacios killed on Tuesday in Xoxocotla, a city in south central Mexican state of Morelos.

    Three men reportedly showed up at his home seeking aid for a bogus project before they opened fire and fled.

    A criminal organization which has not identified itself allegedly took responsibility for the mayor’s assassination in through a propaganda banner.

    The criminal faction called out Morelos governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco for his alleged links to criminal organizations.

    The group said López Palacios was the first mayor to be killed and that more assassinations of mayors in the state would follow,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

