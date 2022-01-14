A 74-year-old woman and her late boyfriend have been exonerated of the 1987 rape and murder of her four-year-old niece after spending nearly 30 years behind bars, Your Content has learned.

Joyce Watkins, 74, was convicted of the rape and murder of her great niece Brandi, four, in 1988.

The court ruled that Watkins and her then boyfriend Charlie Dunn, who were in their thirties, brutalized Brandi.

She’d only been in their care for nine hours but had spent the previous two months with a different aunt.

While with that other aunt, she suffered bruises and started behaving strangely.

Nine hours after picking her up from that aunt, Watkins took Brandi to the hospital because she’d lost consciousness.

A doctor ruled she had been raped then at trial said it had to have happened in the 12 hours prior.

Medics have since thrown that out and say Brandi could have been harmed much sooner.

A report into the crime also reveals that Brandi’s 19-year-old male cousin, a Marine, was suspected of raping and harming her but was never questioned.

Charlie Dunn died in prison in 2015; Watkins is now off the sex offender’s list,‘according to Nokia News.

