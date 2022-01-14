Novak Djokovic will go BACK into detention centre over the weekend after deportation was delayed so he can fight to stay and compete in Australian Open after his visa was axed a second time

Friday, January 14, 2022
    Novak Djokovic will go back into detention for the weekend after his deportation was delayed by the Australian government so he can continue his fight to stay in the country and defend his Australian Open title next week, Your Content has learned.

    Officials said because the world no. 1 is unvaccinated against Covid, he may pose a risk to community.

    Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time.

    Djokovic could be banned from getting a new Australian visa for three years, except in specific circumstances.

    The tennis star was facing mounting criticism for arriving in Australia without being vaccinated.

    But the Australian judge who blocked Djokovic’s deportation scheduled an emergency hearing late Friday.

    Government lawyers then announced they had agreed to delay his deportation pending the legal challenge.

    Officials would not detain Djokovic before an interview with immigration officials on Saturday morning and he would not be deported before his case is heard, lawyer Stephen Lloyd told judge Anthony Kelly,‘according to FOX.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

