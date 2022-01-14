Friday, January 14, 2022
Friday, January 14, 2022
More

    Nude baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album files new $1.5million lawsuit claiming iconic image is child pornography, after judge threw out now 30 year old’s original case
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The nude baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album has filed a new $1.5million lawsuit claiming the iconic image is child pornography after a judge threw out his original case, Your Content has learned.

    Spencer Elden, the Nirvana baby, has filed a new $1.5million lawsuit over cover.

    - Advertisement -

    He is seeking at least $150,000 from 10 defendants for alleged child exploitation.

    Earlier lawsuit was dismissed on January 4 after Elden’s lawyers missed deadline.

    New lawsuit claims Geffen Records deliberately sought to display Elden’s penis.

    The band’s lawyers argued Elden ‘spent three decades profiting’ from the album,‘according to The Daily Beast.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.