Nude baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album files new $1.5million lawsuit claiming iconic image is child pornography, after judge threw out now 30 year old’s original case

The nude baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album has filed a new $1.5million lawsuit claiming the iconic image is child pornography after a judge threw out his original case, Your Content has learned.

Spencer Elden, the Nirvana baby, has filed a new $1.5million lawsuit over cover.

He is seeking at least $150,000 from 10 defendants for alleged child exploitation.

Earlier lawsuit was dismissed on January 4 after Elden’s lawyers missed deadline.

New lawsuit claims Geffen Records deliberately sought to display Elden’s penis.

The band’s lawyers argued Elden ‘spent three decades profiting’ from the album,‘according to The Daily Beast.

