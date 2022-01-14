Friday, January 14, 2022
Friday, January 14, 2022
More

    Republicans say they will make Hunter Biden testify in Congress if they take back the House and ask ‘many questions’ on his artwork and consulting deals
    R

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Republicans are threatening to make Hunter Biden testify before Congress if they take back the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, Your Content has learned.

    Republicans are threatening to make Hunter Biden testify before Congress if they take back the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘We have a lot of questions about where he gets his money, from his artwork and from his consulting deals,’ Kentucky Rep. James Comer told CNN.

    Comer is the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, where certain Congressional probes originate.

    President Joe Biden’s son’s business dealings have been scrutinized by Republicans for several years.

    His business in Ukraine played a central role in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.

    - Advertisement -

    Hunter Biden has also created an ethics headache for the Biden White House when he joined the art world last year, selling paintings for $500,000,‘according to NewsBreak.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.