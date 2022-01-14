Republicans say they will make Hunter Biden testify in Congress if they take back the House and ask ‘many questions’ on his artwork and consulting deals

Republicans are threatening to make Hunter Biden testify before Congress if they take back the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, Your Content has learned.

‘We have a lot of questions about where he gets his money, from his artwork and from his consulting deals,’ Kentucky Rep. James Comer told CNN.

Comer is the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, where certain Congressional probes originate.

President Joe Biden’s son’s business dealings have been scrutinized by Republicans for several years.

His business in Ukraine played a central role in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.

Hunter Biden has also created an ethics headache for the Biden White House when he joined the art world last year, selling paintings for $500,000,‘according to NewsBreak.

