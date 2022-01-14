Friday, January 14, 2022
Friday, January 14, 2022
More

    Student loan company Navient to forgive $1.7 BILLION in debt owed by 66,000 borrowers after 39 states reach settlement over predatory lending
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and will pay more than $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices, Your Content has learned.

    Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers and pay over $140 million.

    - Advertisement -

    The payment was over penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices.

    The settlement with 39 state Attorneys General was announced Thursday.

    Navient ‘engaged in deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay loans back,’ Penn Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

    Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey called the settlement ‘an important step toward addressing our broken student loan repayment system’

    - Advertisement -

    ‘I can breathe again and feel like I’m not drowning, like I’m not going to get a call tomorrow that they’re suing me for defaulting’ said Ashley Hardin, 38, of Seattle,‘according to The New York Times.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.