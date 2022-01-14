Tenured Michigan university professor, 74, who wore a ‘space helmet’ AND mask for Zoom class is placed on leave for calling students ‘vectors of disease’ for wanting to attend in person learning

A tenured Michigan university professor has been placed on leave after he told students in a profanity-laced video that he didn’t want to know anything about them because they were ‘just vectors of disease, Your Content has learned.

Barry Mehler, 74, posted a profanity-laced video on Sunday a day before the Spring 2022 semester began.

Mehler is a tenured professor at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan.

In the 14-minute video, Mehler called students ‘vectors of disease’

Mehler has been teaching at Ferris for nearly 30 years, has been placed on administrative leave while the university investigates the incident.

The status of his Spring 2022 course remains unclear,‘according to Texas News Today.

