Three Long Island women are federally charged after ‘beating up security officer at JFK after being denied entry onto their flight to Puerto Rico because they were drunk and failed to wear their masks properly’

Three Long Island women are accused of beating up a security officer and a gate agent at JFK airport after they were banned from their flight for being drunk and failing to wear masks properly, Your Content has learned.

Prosecutors charged Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johara Zavala, 44, with assault in an attack on multiple employees at the airport last September.

A gate worker noticed the Long Island women were ‘visibly disoriented and possibly intoxicated’ as they approached the boarding area for a 12:55 pm flight.

One of the women also refused to properly wear her mask.

When an airline security officer asked the women to leave the jetway, they refused, began yelling and cursing, and eventually turned violent.

The three Long Island women ganged up on the security officer, and punched and kicked him as he lay on the floor, causing his upper lip to bleed.

Following the brutal attack the gate agent and security officer were hospitalized and neither has returned to the job.

The women, currently out on bail, plead not guilty to assault charges. They face up to 10 years in prison if convicted,‘according to The New York Post.

