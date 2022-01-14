Friday, January 14, 2022
Friday, January 14, 2022
More

    Three Long Island women are federally charged after ‘beating up security officer at JFK after being denied entry onto their flight to Puerto Rico because they were drunk and failed to wear their masks properly’
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Three Long Island women are accused of beating up a security officer and a gate agent at JFK airport after they were banned from their flight for being drunk and failing to wear masks properly, Your Content has learned.

    Prosecutors charged Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johara Zavala, 44, with assault in an attack on multiple employees at the airport last September.

    - Advertisement -

    A gate worker noticed the Long Island women were ‘visibly disoriented and possibly intoxicated’ as they approached the boarding area for a 12:55 pm flight.

    One of the women also refused to properly wear her mask.

    When an airline security officer asked the women to leave the jetway, they refused, began yelling and cursing, and eventually turned violent.

    The three Long Island women ganged up on the security officer, and punched and kicked him as he lay on the floor, causing his upper lip to bleed.

    - Advertisement -

    Following the brutal attack the gate agent and security officer were hospitalized and neither has returned to the job.

    The women, currently out on bail, plead not guilty to assault charges. They face up to 10 years in prison if convicted,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.