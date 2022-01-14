Friday, January 14, 2022
Friday, January 14, 2022
More

    Two 14-year-olds are shot dead in Chicago within hours of each other as violence spirals out of control with more homicides than any other US city last year
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A pair of Chicago teens were shot dead hours apart from one another, as the Windy City continues to suffer rampant crime, Your Content has learned.

    A pair of 14-year-old Chicago teens were shot and killed in separate incidents on Wednesday in the midst of the city’s rising crime rate.

    - Advertisement -

    The first shooting involved Javion Ivy who had been standing on the sidewalk at the 2200 block of West Adams Street before he was shot in the chest.

    A few hours later, James Sweezer was also shot by someone from a passing vehicle while he was walking with a friend on the 1400 block of West 73rd Street.

    Both teenagers were transported to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

    Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown called the shootings unacceptable as he has already seized 284 guns this year.

    - Advertisement -

    This incident comes after Chicago saw a violent year in 2021 with a total of 3,561 shootings recorded,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.