Two 14-year-olds are shot dead in Chicago within hours of each other as violence spirals out of control with more homicides than any other US city last year

A pair of 14-year-old Chicago teens were shot and killed in separate incidents on Wednesday in the midst of the city’s rising crime rate.

The first shooting involved Javion Ivy who had been standing on the sidewalk at the 2200 block of West Adams Street before he was shot in the chest.

A few hours later, James Sweezer was also shot by someone from a passing vehicle while he was walking with a friend on the 1400 block of West 73rd Street.

Both teenagers were transported to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown called the shootings unacceptable as he has already seized 284 guns this year.

This incident comes after Chicago saw a violent year in 2021 with a total of 3,561 shootings recorded,‘according to The Daily Mail.

