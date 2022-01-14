Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks crashed into people head-on and had to lean out of window because victim on his windscreen was blocking his view, prosecutors claim, as he’s hit with 71 new charges

The Waukesha Christmas Parade killer leaned out his window to steer because someone had landed on his windshield and was blocking his view after he drove his SUV through the crowd, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that added 71 new charges against him, Your Content has learned.

Darrell Brooks, 39, reached speeds of up to 25 mph and carried people along when some landed on the hood of his Ford Escape on November 21, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Six people died and dozens more were injured in the Waukesha Parade tragedy.

Prosecutors suggested that Brooks plowed into the crowd fully aware that his actions would lead to the endangerment and possible death of multiple people.

On Wednesday, prosecutors added 71 new charges against him in a complaint.

The complaint alleged that before the tragedy, Brooks drove her ex-girlfriend around, steering with one hand and punching her in the face with the other.

- Advertisement -

Brooks is being held on $5 million bail at the Waukesha County Jail,‘according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]