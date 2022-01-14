YouTube star who suffered from real-life Benjamin Button disease dies at the age of 15 after inspiring millions with her videos Family pays tribute to teen and says she ‘is no longer in pain’

A teenage girl who suffered from real-life Benjamin Button disease and amassed a millions-strong YouTube following has died at the age of 15, Your Content has learned.

Adalia Rose from Texas was diagnosed with Hutchinson Gilford progeria, or Benjamin Button disease, when she was three months old.

The condition, which affects fewer than 500 children worldwide, is categorized by extreme accelerated aging and has an average life expectancy of 13 years old.

Earlier today, her family told followers that she died yesterday as a result of her condition.

As Adalia grew up, she found fame on social media, racking up 2.91 million subscribers on YouTube and 379,000 Instagram followers.

Videos of her dancing went viral, and two years ago, Jennifer Lopez’s designer Michael Costello gifted her dresses for her 13th birthday,‘according to MIRROR.

