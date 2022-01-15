Saturday, January 15, 2022
    21 year old ‘House of Horrors’ survivor Jordan Turpin forges new career as a TIKTOK star with nearly half a MILLION followers just four years after she escaped her abusive parents and helped to rescue her 12 siblings in California
    By Your Content Staff
    Abuse survivor Jordan Turpin has gone from ‘house of horrors’ survivor to successful TikTok star, Your Content has learned.

    Jordan has amassed more than 475,000 TikTok followers since she joined the video-sharing app in May of 2021.

    She has posted over 80 videos of herself in trendy hair and makeup doing popular TikTok dances.

    TikTok star Loren Grey even joined her for a series of dancing videos.

    Jordan’s parents, David and Louise Turpin, were convicted of torture, false imprisonment, and endangerment for locking up her and her 12 siblings.

    She and her siblings had been locked up, chained, starved, and beaten for years.

    Her siblings were rescued by the police after Jordan, then 17, escaped the family’s California home in January 2018 and called 911,‘according to The New York Post.

