Bob Saget’s grieving wife Kelly Rizzo was supported by close friends John Stamos and pall bearer John Mayer at Forest Lawn cemetery as they paid their last respects to beloved Full House star

A host of celebrity comedians and actors attended Bob Saget’s LA funeral Friday including Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross and John Stamos, Your Content has learned.

Bob Saget was laid to rest on Friday, five days after he was found dead in a Florida hotel room at the age of 65.

A host of celebrity comedians and actors were seen arriving at the private burial service including John Stamos, John Mayer, who was a pall bearer, Dave Chappelle and Jimmy Kimmel.

The service was held around 2pm at Mount Sinai memorial park in Forest Lawn Cemetery, the final resting place of many Hollywood greats.

In the wake of his passing, the Full House star’s friends and co-stars have been seen visiting the couple’s home to offer their support and condolences including Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier and Jodie Sweetin.

Saget was found lying face up on his bed ‘cold to the touch His left arm was across his chest’ a position which officers said could point to a possible heart attack

His family were not aware of any underlying health conditions that could have abruptly taken his life ,‘according to The SUN.

