DirecTV to drop One America News Network from its service when contract expires in April

U.S. satellite broadcaster DirecTV said on Friday it will drop far-right channel One America News (OAN) from its service when its contract expires, in a blow to the popular conservative news network, Your Content has learned.

US satellite broadcaster DirecTV said it will drop conservative media channel One America News (OAN) when the contract expires in April.

- Advertisement -

OAN has been criticized for spreading conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 election.

The decision to remove the network will now affect millions of household users who use the broadcaster, which will lose a significant part of its revenue.

The network was also heavily funded by AT&T who was under contract with the company and provided tens of millions of dollars to the channel,‘according to NBC News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]