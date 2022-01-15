Saturday, January 15, 2022
    ‘Disheveled-looking’ NYC man pushes woman to her death on the railroad tracks at Times Square subway station as Big Apple crime rate continues to soar
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Two people are in custody after a man shoved a woman to her death in front an oncoming subway train Saturday in Times Square, Your Content has learned.

    The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. in Manhattan when the unidentified woman was at the N, Q and R lines on West 42nd Street and Broadway.

    The man then shoved the woman onto the tracks as a southbound R train approached the station. The MTA confirmed that she’d been struck by a train.

    The police found the victim lying on the tracks, unconscious with trauma to her body.

    Police were seen taking away a ‘disheveled looking man’ in a torn up sweatshirt from the scene,‘according to The New York Times.

    Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

