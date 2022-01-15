‘Disheveled-looking’ NYC man pushes woman to her death on the railroad tracks at Times Square subway station as Big Apple crime rate continues to soar

Two people are in custody after a man shoved a woman to her death in front an oncoming subway train Saturday in Times Square, Your Content has learned.

The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. in Manhattan when the unidentified woman was at the N, Q and R lines on West 42nd Street and Broadway.

The man then shoved the woman onto the tracks as a southbound R train approached the station. The MTA confirmed that she’d been struck by a train.

The police found the victim lying on the tracks, unconscious with trauma to her body.

Police were seen taking away a ‘disheveled looking man’ in a torn up sweatshirt from the scene,‘according to The New York Times.

