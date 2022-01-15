Saturday, January 15, 2022
Saturday, January 15, 2022
More

    Fed Ex proposes to install laser based missile defense system on its cargo planes as a countermeasure against heat-seeking missiles
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday that it’s reviewing a proposal from FedEx that would allow the company to install a laser-based missile-defense on its Airbus A321-200 airplanes, Your Content has learned.

    The FAA is reviewing a proposal from FedEx after they requested a laser-based missile-defense system to be installed on their cargo planes.

    - Advertisement -

    The delivery company applied for approval in October 2019 in order to use their aircrafts as a countermeasure against heat-seeking missiles called MANPADS.

    In addition, the installation of these missiles would allow the package delivery company to fly into otherwise restricted air spaces.

    The transportation agency is still in the process of reviewing the proposal and will offer the public the opportunity to comment on whether or not to approve,‘according to NBC News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.