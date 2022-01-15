Fed Ex proposes to install laser based missile defense system on its cargo planes as a countermeasure against heat-seeking missiles

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday that it’s reviewing a proposal from FedEx that would allow the company to install a laser-based missile-defense on its Airbus A321-200 airplanes, Your Content has learned.

The FAA is reviewing a proposal from FedEx after they requested a laser-based missile-defense system to be installed on their cargo planes.

- Advertisement -

The delivery company applied for approval in October 2019 in order to use their aircrafts as a countermeasure against heat-seeking missiles called MANPADS.

In addition, the installation of these missiles would allow the package delivery company to fly into otherwise restricted air spaces.

The transportation agency is still in the process of reviewing the proposal and will offer the public the opportunity to comment on whether or not to approve,‘according to NBC News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]