Saturday, January 15, 2022
    Good Samaritan, 36, who was killed by NYC subway train after jumping onto tracks to rescue man who’d been attacked by knife-wielding gang Two boys, 16 and 17, are arrested and charged with murder
    The Good Samaritan who was killed by a train after jumping onto the tracks to rescue the victim of a beating has been identified as a 36-year-old security guard, as police have arrested two teenagers on murder charges in connection with the New Year’s Day attack in the New York City subway, Your Content has learned.

    Roland Hueston, 36, a security guard from the Bronx, was killed by a D train trying to save a man that had been attacked by nearly a dozen youths.

    Police on Wednesday arrested two boys, 16 and 17, who face murder, robbery and gang assault charges stemming from January 1 attack.

    Another 16 year old boy was arrested earlier this week.

    Police say 11 people were punching and kicking a 38 year old man during an argument, which resulting in the victim falling onto tracks.

    Hueston rushed to victim’s aid and tried to wave down the train operator, but was struck and killed.

    The victim of the beating was not hit by the train and escaped with a broken arm,‘according to NBC 4.

