Grief-stricken sheriff says Romeo and Juliet deputies who killed themselves within days of each other showed no sign of torment

Florida deputies Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco revealed no outward signs of the torment that led them to take their own lives within days of each other, authorities revealed on Friday, Your Content has learned.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s office said there’s nothing it could’ve done differently to prevent deputies Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco’s deaths.

- Advertisement -

Osteen, 24, and Pacheco, 23, died by suicide within days of each other shortly after the new year.

Pacheco’s grandmother, Bernice Bartolini, has likened the double tragedy to doomed Shakespearean lovers Romeo and Juliet.

Sheriff Ken Mascara on Friday said he had seen four officers die in his 22 years on the job but admitted the two deaths have been ‘the most impactful to me’

‘Out of all of them they all had their own unique impact on me, but these two were a gut punch and it was because of the manner,’ he said in a press briefing.

- Advertisement -

The couple leaves behind Jayce Osteen, their six-week old baby, who will be adopted by a family member.

Osteen, attempted suicide on New Year’s Eve and died two days later. Pacheco took her own life on January 4 ,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]