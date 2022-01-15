Heart stopping moment man was almost crushed to death after trying to cling onto train door before being saved by quick thinking guard

This is the heart stopping moment a man cheated death when he came inches away from having his head crushed by a train, Your Content has learned.

A man at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, India, was saved by a heroic guard.

He was moments away from having his head crushed by a train at the station.

The man missed being crushed to death by a matter of inches in the incident,‘according to Nokia News.

