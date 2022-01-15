Saturday, January 15, 2022
Saturday, January 15, 2022
More

    Hillary Clinton criticizes ‘white moderates’ with quote from MLK after Senators Sinema and Manchin backed the filibuster and killed Biden’s voting rights plans
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Hillary Clinton took a thinly veiled dig at Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin on Friday, tweeting out a Martin Luther King quote about ‘the white moderate’ who ends up blocking ‘the flow of social progress, Your Content has learned.

    Clinton posted a Martin Luther King quote to Twitter on Friday morning.

    - Advertisement -

    The quote addressed ‘white moderate’ who got in the way of social progress

    Lest there be any doubt, she added: ‘This is a subtweet’

    It came in the aftermath of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin derailing President Biden’s voter rights push by blocking filibuster reform,‘according to USMAIL24.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.