Hillary Clinton criticizes ‘white moderates’ with quote from MLK after Senators Sinema and Manchin backed the filibuster and killed Biden’s voting rights plans

Hillary Clinton took a thinly veiled dig at Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin on Friday, tweeting out a Martin Luther King quote about ‘the white moderate’ who ends up blocking ‘the flow of social progress, Your Content has learned.

Clinton posted a Martin Luther King quote to Twitter on Friday morning.

The quote addressed ‘white moderate’ who got in the way of social progress

Lest there be any doubt, she added: ‘This is a subtweet’

It came in the aftermath of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin derailing President Biden’s voter rights push by blocking filibuster reform,‘according to USMAIL24.

