Jaw-dropping aerial photos show THOUSANDS of unopened Amazon and UPS packages stolen from trains when they stop outside LA depot

Shocking aerial photos have captured the debris of a thousand shredded packages along a California railway that were left behind in the midst of a cargo looting crisis.

A series of shocking photos revealed thousands of packages strewn across a Los Angeles railway as thieves continue to ransack cargo containers.

Debris left behind by looters were blanketed along the Union Pacific train tracks with shredded boxes and discarded products such as unused COVID test vials.

Thieves have been targeting products considered to be of value from companies such as Amazon, REI and UPS bound for West Coast residences.

Over the course of the past month, looters have been using materials such as bolt cutters to break in leaving packages to spill from the open containers.

Union Pacific has since increased their security presence to crack down on looting crimes,‘according to The Time News Network.

