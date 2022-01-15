Saturday, January 15, 2022
Saturday, January 15, 2022
More

    Man who overturned Florida gay marriage ban in 2014 to wed his partner is found dead in a landfill as cops launch homicide investigation: His brother former Miami mayor Many Diaz says his ‘legacy will live on’
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A missing gay rights activist and the brother of former Miami mayor Many Diaz was found dead in a Florida landfill on Saturday, and authorities are investigating the death as a homicide, Your Content has learned.

    A gay rights activist and brother of former Miami mayor was found dead in a Florida landfill, and authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.

    - Advertisement -

    Jorge Diaz-Johnston, 54, the brother to former Mayor of Miami, Manny Diaz, had been missing since January 3, was discovered in a trash pile at a landfill in Baker.

    His body was found roughly 60 miles east of the Alabama border, Tallahassee police announced on Wednesday.

    Diaz-Johnston had been married to his husband, Don Diaz-Johnston, since March 2015.

    The couple were among five other same-sex couples who sued the Miami-Dade County Clerk’s Office in 2014 after they were denied the ability to get married.

    - Advertisement -

    The two were married shortly after winning the high-profile court case,‘according to NBC News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.