Man who overturned Florida gay marriage ban in 2014 to wed his partner is found dead in a landfill as cops launch homicide investigation: His brother former Miami mayor Many Diaz says his ‘legacy will live on’

A gay rights activist and brother of former Miami mayor was found dead in a Florida landfill, and authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.

Jorge Diaz-Johnston, 54, the brother to former Mayor of Miami, Manny Diaz, had been missing since January 3, was discovered in a trash pile at a landfill in Baker.

His body was found roughly 60 miles east of the Alabama border, Tallahassee police announced on Wednesday.

Diaz-Johnston had been married to his husband, Don Diaz-Johnston, since March 2015.

The couple were among five other same-sex couples who sued the Miami-Dade County Clerk’s Office in 2014 after they were denied the ability to get married.

The two were married shortly after winning the high-profile court case,‘according to NBC News.

