    Oath Keepers founder is held in federal custody on seditious conspiracy charge for January 6 riot after lawyer claims his texts about starting a ‘bloody civil war’ were taken ‘out of context’: Ex-wife blasts him as ‘complete sociopath’
    By Your Content Staff
    The founder of the Oath Keepers appeared in court in Texas on Friday to face a charges including seditious conspiracy over his alleged role in the January 6 riot, Your Content has learned.

    Stewart Rhodes, 56, appeared in court in Plano, Texas, on Friday to be arraigned for seditious conspiracy.

    He is accused of helping orchestrate the riot and instructing his followers inside the Rotunda on January 6.

    He himself never went inside the building.

    Prosecutors claim in an indictment that he plotted a ‘bloody civil war’ after Biden won the election.

    Rhodes’ attorney claims that the texts were ‘taken out of context’ and were about ‘hypothetical situations’

    If convicted, he faces 20 years behind bars he is one of 19 Oath Keepers members who have now been charged over the January 6 riot.

