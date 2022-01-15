Saturday, January 15, 2022
Saturday, January 15, 2022
More

    Police suspect British father-of-two found stabbed to death in Bali killed himself as his Indonesian girlfriend ‘who filmed him as he died is released after being quizzed by officers’
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A British father-of-two who was found stabbed to death inside his home in Bali may have killed himself, local police have said, Your Content has learned.

    Matt Harper, 48, died of multiple stab wounds inside his home in Bali Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    Emmy Pakpahan, said to be in her 40s, was questioned over death but released.

    Pakpahan told police that he had locked himself in his home and killed himself,‘according to The SUN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.