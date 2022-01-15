Police suspect British father-of-two found stabbed to death in Bali killed himself as his Indonesian girlfriend ‘who filmed him as he died is released after being quizzed by officers’

A British father-of-two who was found stabbed to death inside his home in Bali may have killed himself, local police have said, Your Content has learned.

Matt Harper, 48, died of multiple stab wounds inside his home in Bali Thursday.

Emmy Pakpahan, said to be in her 40s, was questioned over death but released.

Pakpahan told police that he had locked himself in his home and killed himself,‘according to The SUN.

