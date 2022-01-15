Saturday, January 15, 2022
Saturday, January 15, 2022
    Teammate reveals trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas claims she’s ‘the Jackie Robinson of trans sports’ and has created toxic environment in women’s team
    University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas was accused of calling herself the transgender version of trailblazing baseball legend Jackie Robinson and creating a ‘toxic environment’ for the school’s women’s swim team, one of her teammates claim, Your Content has learned.

    A UPenn swimmer claimed teammate Lia Thomas, 22, called herself ‘the Jackie Robinson of trans sports’

    Thomas, who sparked controversy after joining the women’s swim team and shattering records, was also accused of constantly making arrogant comments.

    The anonymous teammate said Thomas did not care about how she was affecting the rest of the team and never tried to reach out to them.

    She added that Thomas was refusing to follow orders not to draw attention to the team to avoid harassment.

    The accusation comes after Thomas was defeated last week by a Yale swimmer transitioning from female to male,‘according to The Daily Advent.

