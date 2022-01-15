Saturday, January 15, 2022
    Terrifying moment mogul skier gets knocked out cold on a jump before his limp body slides down the hill face first but he’s conscious and says he’s ‘OK’
    Team USA moguls skier George McQuinn has regained consciousness following a terrifying crash in Park City, Utah on Thursday when he hit the back of his head on a ramp during competition and was rushed to the hospital, Your Content has learned.

    Later McQuinn, a Colorado native, calmed his fans’ fears on Instagram: ‘Gnarly crash today but I’m OK’

    He was attempting his second and final jump during an FIS World Cup event, but as he was rotating into a back flip, the his head smacked into the ramp and appeared to be knocked out before he even landed.

    McQuinn had already qualified for the US Olympic team and is still expected to race at the Beijing Games,‘according to The Texas News Today.

