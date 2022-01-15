The hunter becomes the hunted! Stampeding stag gouges Polish hunter’s eye with its antlers as it bursts out of bushes

A stampeding stag turned the tables on a Polish hunter when it burst from the undergrowth and gouged his eye with its antlers, Your Content has learned.

Leszek Kaminiski was hunting in forests in southeast Poland before Christmas.

There, he came across a frightened stag hiding from him in the undergrowth.

He raised his rifle, but before he could fire, the stag charged directly at him.

The hunter stepped to the side, but the stag’s antler painfully gouged his eye,‘according to The Daily Advent.

