Tiffany Haddish SMILES in mug shot as she’s arrested for DUI after ‘falling asleep at the wheel’ and ‘smoking marijuana’

Tiffany Haddish has been arrested and is facing a DUI charge.

The Night School actress, 42, was allegedly found ‘asleep at the wheel’

Officers told the site they believed that she had been smoking marijuana.

The incident took place around 4 am eastern time in Georgia.

The site also noted she had posted $1,666 to bond to get out of jail at 6:30 AM.

Police approached her vehicle after a call about a woman sleeping in her car.

After they woke her up, she was arrested for suspicion of a DUI.

And police also noted, it was claimed, that she had stopped improperly.

Apparently she had not properly pulled off the road for her nap.

It was also claimed that when police officers spotted her vehicle, she was just pulling off the road.

By the time they looked in her window, she had already been resting.

Soon after her mug shot was released where the star could be seen smiling.

Tiffany has been filming the movie Haunted Mansion with Owen Wilson,‘according to The SUN.

