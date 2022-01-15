‘Today will be the hardest day of my life’: John Stamos shares heartbreaking note hours before the funeral for his co-star Bob Saget

Bob Saget’s funeral will reportedly take place on Friday with ‘friends and family’ in attendance, Your Content has learned.

On Friday morning the late comedian’s Full House co-star John Stamos said he was having trouble coping.

‘Today will be the hardest day of my life,’ began the actor. ‘God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.’

the funeral would take place on Friday and would be private.

Earlier, Stamos had said he is struggling with the loss of his pal,‘according to Showbiz411.

