Two people in China die from bird flu with three others in hospital after five new cases of virus were confirmed

China has reported two deaths from avian flu after confirming five new cases of H5N6, with the World Health Organisation calling for ‘urgent’ action, Your Content has learned.

Experts concerned at the rising number of H5N6 cases among humans in China.

- Advertisement -

Five people were infected in December. Two have died, two more are ‘critical’

Four out of five were exposed to poultry, with the other being investigated.

So far, no cases of human-to-human transmission have been reported,‘according to The SUN.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]