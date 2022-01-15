Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks was high on WEED when he mowed down six in November Probable cause hearing rules he WILL stand trial for their murder

Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks was high on weed when he mowed down six people and killed them and couldn’t bring himself to look at photos of the bloodbath afterwards, a court heard, Your Content has learned.

Darrell Brooks, 39, will stand trial for murdering six people at a Christmas Parade in Wisconsin as prosecutors produced enough evidence

His lawyer claimed he was high on weed when he was arrested

Despite his heinous acts, Brooks could not bring himself to look at the photos of the victims

It is said that he reached speeds of up to 25 mph and carried people along when some landed on the hood of his Ford Escape on November 21, 2021

Prosecutors suggested that Brooks plowed into the crowd fully aware that his actions would lead to the endangerment and possible death of multiple people

On Wednesday, prosecutors added 71 new charges against him in a complaint

The complaint alleged that before the tragedy, Brooks drove her ex-girlfriend around, steering with one hand and punching her in the face with the other

Brooks is being held on $5 million bail at the Waukesha County Jail

He is due back in court on February 11,‘according to The Hour.

