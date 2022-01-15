Saturday, January 15, 2022
Saturday, January 15, 2022
More

    ‘We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel’: Sinead O’Connor pays tribute to her 17-year-old son Shane as she wears pink to join 50 mourners at his Hindu funeral after he took his own life
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Sinead O’Connor paid tribute to her ‘beautiful’ 17 year old son today as she wore pink to his Hindu funeral after he took his own life, Your Content has learned.

    Shane O’Connor, 17, was laid to rest following a ceremony at Newlands Cross Cemetery in West Dublin today.

    - Advertisement -

    Sinead, who wore bright colours in line with her son’s wishes, took to Twitter to say he ‘would have loved it’

    The Irish singer, 55, wrote: ‘We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney. Very lovely Hindu ceremony’

    She confirmed last Saturday that Shane had taken his own life after escaping hospital while on suicide watch,‘according to The SUN.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.