‘We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel’: Sinead O’Connor pays tribute to her 17-year-old son Shane as she wears pink to join 50 mourners at his Hindu funeral after he took his own life

Sinead O’Connor paid tribute to her ‘beautiful’ 17 year old son today as she wore pink to his Hindu funeral after he took his own life, Your Content has learned.

Shane O’Connor, 17, was laid to rest following a ceremony at Newlands Cross Cemetery in West Dublin today.

- Advertisement -

Sinead, who wore bright colours in line with her son’s wishes, took to Twitter to say he ‘would have loved it’

The Irish singer, 55, wrote: ‘We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney. Very lovely Hindu ceremony’

She confirmed last Saturday that Shane had taken his own life after escaping hospital while on suicide watch,‘according to The SUN.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]