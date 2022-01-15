Woman whose dog went missing while in the care of a walker from the controversial app Wag reveals company told her ONE WEEK later that her pet had DIED then still proceeded to bill her for its services

A woman whose beloved dog when missing under the care of the pet-sitting app Wag has alleged that she spent a week searching for her pet before the company told her she had died and then billed her for its services, Your Content has learned.

Liz Giorgi, the CEO and co founder of Soona studios, chronicled her search for her dog Fran in Denver, Colorado, and her interactions with Wag on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

She left her two dogs in Wag’s care to go on a trip to Africa in honor of her late father, who had died unexpectedly six weeks before.

On January 5, she said she got a text from her Wag walker stating that her dog Fran was lost, but they had called her mother-in-law to help look for her.

Giorgi claimed it took 25 hours for Wag to respond to her messages on the app, saying it took days for them to hang signs and hire a tracker to search for Fran.

While trying to return home from Africa as quickly as possible, she used social media to gather her friends, family, and neighbors to look for her dog.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, January 12, she tweeted that Fran was dead, though it’s unclear if her pet had died in the Wag sitter’s care or ran away and then died.

According to Giorgi, the dog tracker had found Fran and called animal control.

She slammed Wag while detailing the callous way the heartbreaking news was allegedly delivered, saying she was also billed for sitting services.

Wag which is valued at $650 million has been steeped in scandal as multiple dogs have been lost or killed under its handlers’ care since its launch in 2015,‘according to USMAIL24.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]