Sunday, January 16, 2022
Sunday, January 16, 2022
More

    ‘If anyone tries to enter this building everyone will die’ Officials negotiating with man who is holding hostages at a Texas synagogue and demanding his sister terrorist known as ‘Lady Al Qaeda’ be freed from prison
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A man claiming to be the brother of the convicted terrorist known as Lady Al Qaeda stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and is holding at least four hostages, telling a SWAT team, ‘If anyone tries to enter this building, I’m telling you everyone will die, Your Content has learned.

    A Texas man, who is believed to be Muhammad Siddiqui, is reportedly holding four hostages in a Texas synagogue.

    - Advertisement -

    A SWAT team has been deployed and the FBI are negotiating with him.

    The suspect claims his sister is Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted in New York for trying to kill US military personnel, according to an ABC News report.

    Aafia is also known as ‘Lady Al Qaeda’ and is serving 86 years at FMC Carswell, which is 24 miles from the synagogue.

    The assailant took the hostages at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville during religious services around 11:30am CST.

    - Advertisement -

    Before the live-stream cut off, the assailant can be heard saying, ‘I’m going to die. Don’t cry about me’

    The White House is reportedly ‘closely monitoring’ the situation,‘according to Fort Worth Star Telegram.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.