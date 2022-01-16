‘If anyone tries to enter this building everyone will die’ Officials negotiating with man who is holding hostages at a Texas synagogue and demanding his sister terrorist known as ‘Lady Al Qaeda’ be freed from prison

A man claiming to be the brother of the convicted terrorist known as Lady Al Qaeda stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and is holding at least four hostages, telling a SWAT team, ‘If anyone tries to enter this building, I’m telling you everyone will die, Your Content has learned.

A Texas man, who is believed to be Muhammad Siddiqui, is reportedly holding four hostages in a Texas synagogue.

A SWAT team has been deployed and the FBI are negotiating with him.

The suspect claims his sister is Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted in New York for trying to kill US military personnel, according to an ABC News report.

Aafia is also known as ‘Lady Al Qaeda’ and is serving 86 years at FMC Carswell, which is 24 miles from the synagogue.

The assailant took the hostages at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville during religious services around 11:30am CST.

Before the live-stream cut off, the assailant can be heard saying, ‘I’m going to die. Don’t cry about me’

The White House is reportedly ‘closely monitoring’ the situation,‘according to Fort Worth Star Telegram.

