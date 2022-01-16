Sunday, January 16, 2022
    North Carolina man in police custody is shot dead in emergency room of Durham hospital after grabbing officer’s gun
    By Your Content Staff
    A Duke University police officer shot dead a detained man in the emergency room of Duke University Hospital late Friday night after he grabbed another officer’s gun, officials in North Carolina said, Your Content has learned.

    A Duke University police officer shot and killed a man in custody Friday night.

    The man was being held by the Durham Police Department and being treated for undisclosed reasons at the Duke University Hospital emergency department.

    A struggle broke out between the man and the Durham officer when the man took possession of the officer’s weapon.

    A Duke University police officer responding to the scene shot the detainee.

    An investigation is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations,‘according to Police1.

