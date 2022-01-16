Tsunami strikes West Coast after passing Hawaii: Waves up to four feet cause coastal flooding and damage boats as daring surfers IGNORE warnings to stay out of the water and spectators flock to beaches

A tsunami has struck the West Coast of the United States after a massive undersea volcanic eruption triggered a 7.4 magnitude earthquake near Tonga, Your Content has learned.

Tsunami advisory cancelled in Hawaii, remains in effect for the entire West Coast after massive eruption.

‘If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas,’ NWS warns.

Strong currents and high waves hit California on Saturday morning, but inundation was not expected.

It follows devastating eruption and tsunami in Tonga, island nation home to 105,000 people.

Authorities in nearby Fiji also issued a warning, telling people to the avoid shoreline due to strong currents.

Dramatic video from Tonga showed huge waves crashing into homes and buildings, flooding the island.

A convoy of police and military troops evacuated Tonga’s King from his palace, it was reported earlier.

Dramatic satellite images showed a three-mile wide plume rising into the air to about 12 miles,‘according to Boston 25 News.

